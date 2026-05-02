Jailhouse assault leaves Lane County Deputy injured

A man awaiting trial on several sex-related crimes assaulted a Lane County Sheriff's deputy at the county jail on Thursday.

In a Friday news release, the LCSO said 23-year-old Reid Michael Squires punched a female deputy in the face several times.

Another person in custody intervened to stop the attack.

The deputy, who has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, was sent to the hospital with significant injuries.

Squires was charged with Assault on a Public Safety Officer and Assault in the 4th degree.