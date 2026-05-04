Autzen Canoe Footbridge will close for three more weeks

The Autzen Canoe Footbridge will close again Tuesday for three weeks for repairs.

The work is a part of the ongoing athletic practice facilities upgrades. Eugene and University of Oregon officials say crews need to replace girders on the bridge that were found to be deficient in March. The bridge will open permanently on May 24.

Parking Lot 8 will remain closed until August. Alton Baker Dog Park visitors will need to use the parking lot off Club Road near the Eugene Science Center.

