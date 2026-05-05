Another surge in gas prices affects Oregon and the rest of the nation

This week Oregon saw a 19 cent increase in the price of a gallon of regular gas. That’s actually a smaller increase than the national average which jumped 31 cents, according to AAA.

Gas prices are up in all 50 states this week. Several states are seeing week-over-week jumps of 40 cents or more per gallon.

Oregon’s average price is $5.30 a gallon this week. The national average is $4.48 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have rallied as the conflict in Iran shows no signs of ending and global supply concerns have increased.