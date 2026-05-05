Prescribed burns this week in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge and Lowell

Officials plan to conduct prescribed burns this week on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Willamette National Forest.

Tuesday’s burn is planned north of Lookout Point Reservoir between Oakridge and Lowell.

Later this week, a burn is planned in the High Prairie area northeast of Oakridge.

People may observe smoke from Highway 58 and from the towns of Lowell, Oakridge, and Westfir throughout the week.

For air quality info you can visit fire.airnow.gov