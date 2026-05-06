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Searchers look for missing Eugene man in Lowell area

KLCC
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:40 PM PDT

Officials are asking for public help to find a 22-year-old Eugene man named Tyler Ryan Davis.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said Davis was last in contact with friends and family on April 30.
His vehicle was later found near Lookout Reservoir, east of Lowell. Search & Rescue teams are searching the area.

Davis is described as a white male adult, about 6’02” and 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.

Tags
News Briefs Lane County Sheriff's OfficeLowell