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Fatal house fire in Philomath

KLCC
Published May 9, 2026 at 9:10 AM PDT

Yesterday morning, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Philomath Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Northwest Sixth Street and Main Street in Philomath.

A 72-year-old man was retrieved from the home immediately and pronounced deceased. No other victims were found.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Chaplains accompanied deputies while notifying the victim’s next of kin.

BCSO closed Highway 20 for approximately two and a half hours during the response and initial investigation.
Tags
News Briefs PhilomathBenton County Sheriff's Office