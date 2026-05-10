Lane County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Eugene man

LCSO Missing Eugene man Tyler Ryan Davis.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Eugene resident 22-year-old Tyler Ryan Davis.

Davis was reported missing on May 1st, and was last heard from by friends and family on April 30th. His vehicle was found parked near Lookout Reservoir east of Lowell.

Davis is a white male, approximately six foot two, and weighing about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.

