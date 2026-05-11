Warmer weather brings renewed concerns over toxic algae in Oregon waters

The Oregon Health Authority has launched its annual summer monitoring of lakes, rivers and reservoirs for toxic cyanobacteria blooms, as warmer weather increases the risk of harmful algae growth.

OHA and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have begun seasonal surveillance, testing water bodies with heavy recreation, a history of blooms, or visible algae.

Some cyanobacteria can produce toxins that sicken people and animals if swallowed or inhaled during activities such as swimming or water skiing.

“When temperatures rise, many people head to their favorite water bodies to cool off, but those higher temperatures can also promote toxic cyanobacteria growth,” said Linda Novitski, recreational waters specialist at OHA. “Our goal is to inform people about the risks of exposure when recreating and reduce cases of illness due to cyanoHABs.”

OHA advises people to avoid water that looks scummy, foamy or pea‑green and to keep pets away from suspected blooms. Current advisories are available on OHA’s Harmful Algae Bloom website or by calling 877‑290‑6767.