Linn County Sheriff asks for public help to locate missing hiker near Fir Lake

Authorities are searching for an 80-year old Lebanon man who was reported overdue after not returning from a hike in the area of Big Meadows Road, east of Idanha in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff, Jerry Highsmith's daughter contacted dispatch Tuesday to report her father went backpacking near Fir Lake and planned to return that day.

Deputies responded and located Highsmith's vehicle at the Fir Lake trailhead.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office has activated its full Search and Rescue team. The search went through the night under heavy rain and thunderstorm conditions.

The search continues. And the Sheriff is asking for public help.

Highsmith is described as an experienced hiker, about 5'10", 200 pounds, with medium length gray hair.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Highsmith as asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff at (541) 967-3950. Please reference case number 26-01799.

