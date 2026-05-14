Springfield Spring Clean-up is Saturday

The City of Springfield is holding its annual Spring Cleanup on Saturday, May 16.

It's an opportunity for residents to clear out clutter and keep reusable or recyclable items our of the landfill. It also helps prevent illegal dumping by providing safe disposal options for difficult to manage household materials.

New this year, residents may also dispose of household batteries and unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. These materials require special disposal and should not be placed in household trash or poured down drains.

The free event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at EcoSort in Glenwood.

More information on what can be disposed of at the City of Springfield's website.

