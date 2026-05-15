Milk and diesel spill near Belknap Hot Springs not expected to affect drinking water

A tanker truck carrying 5,000 - 7,000 gallons of milk and about 275 gallons of diesel crashed on Highway 126 near Belknap Springs on Friday morning. As a result, milk and diesel spilled into a creek that flows into the McKenzie River.

McKenzie Watershed Emergency Response (MWERS) worked quickly to place containment booms in the creek, the river and across Trailbridge Reservoir, where milk was visible in the water.

Eugene Water & Electric Board officials said they don’t expect any impacts to drinking water.

Last fall, EWEB and its MWERS partners used this location for a drill, which facilitated the rapid response.

Officials haven't yet determined how much milk and diesel were spilled.

