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Just shy of 20% of Oregon voters have returned their ballots

KLCC
Published May 18, 2026 at 2:37 PM PDT
A Lane County Elections Office employee runs ballots through a signature verification machine, May 15, 2026.
Macy Moore
/
KLCC
A Lane County Elections Office employee runs ballots through a signature verification machine, May 15, 2026.

Just shy of 20% of Oregon voters have returned their ballots for the primary election Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Midterm primaries historically have lower turnouts than presidential election years and in most years, a big percentage of voters turn in their ballots on election day.

During the last midterm in 2022, close to 38% of voters participated.

In Lane County, the last count of ballots Friday, showed more than 18% of voters had turned in their ballots.

A full list of drop box locations is available on your county elections website. Voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
Tags
News Briefs May 2026 PrimaryElectionsOregon