Oregon Department of Forestry warns of a tough summer for trees

The Oregon Department of Forestry says that Oregon trees are in for another difficult year due to climate change.

Conditions this spring are already similar to those in 2015, when there were peak high temperatures and drought.

Oregon trees have been experiencing chronic stress due to higher than average temperatures, inconsistent precipitation, and earlier snow melt for the last couple of decades. Warm winters also increases the growth of pests.

ODF advises landowners to plant species only within their current and climate-projected range, avoid planting seedlings during dry seasons, and to avoid fertilizing if the site is drought-resistant.

More guidance on planting and caring for trees this summer can be found at the Oregon Department of Forestry website.

