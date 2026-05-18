UO sweeps men's and women's Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships

On Sunday, University of Oregon won the Men’s and Women’s Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

It’s head coach Jerry Schumacher’s first women’s Big Ten Championship and second men’s Big Ten Championship with the Ducks.

Oregon becomes the first team to sweep the men’s and women’s cross country, indoor and outdoor championships since Wisconsin did so in 1987.

The men's team also earned four individual Big Ten Outdoor titles, as the men's team were victorious in the 10,000m, 3,000m steeplechase, 1,500m, shot put, and the 5,000m.

The women's team took home five individual Big Ten Outdoor titles, as it won the triple jump, discus throw, 1500m, 100m hurdles and the 5,000m.

In the triple jump, sophomore Sharifa Davronova set a meet record on her first attempt with a 14.13 meter jump.

