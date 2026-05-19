Rodley leads in the race for the Democratic nomination for Springfield House seat

Kori Rodley was leading in the Democratic primary for Oregon House District 7, which represents Springfield, as the first returns came in Tuesday evening.

The candidates are competing to succeed John Lively, a longtime Democratic state lawmaker who’s retiring at the end of his current term.

Rodley, a Springfield City Councilor, had 61% of the vote as of just after 8 p.m. She outpaced progressive activist Ky Fireside, who had 25%, and attorney KC Huffman, who had 13%.

Rodley, who identifies as a progressive, told KLCC in a recent interview that the Oregon legislature will have to deal with loss of federal funding, and a tax base that is already feeling overburdened.

“We're going to have to look at how different segments of the population are impacted by different types of taxing or different types of cuts,” said Rodley, “and to prioritize the people who are most impacted, the people who have the most to lose.”

Rodley’s campaign had raised more than $53,000 this election cycle as of Tuesday, more than doubling what Fireside’s campaign had.

The winner of this primary is expected to face Adam Wilson, the Republican candidate, in the November election.