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Eugene police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

KLCC
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:52 AM PDT

Eugene police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist at High Street and East 15th Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The cyclist was struck in the bike lane and taken to a local hospital with injuries. Officers located the truck involved, which had been reported stolen, in a parking lot at East 17th Avenue and Alder Street. Two suspects were seen wearing black hoodies and face masks. Anyone with information is asked to call Eugene police at 541-682-5111.

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