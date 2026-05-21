Eugene police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Eugene police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist at High Street and East 15th Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The cyclist was struck in the bike lane and taken to a local hospital with injuries. Officers located the truck involved, which had been reported stolen, in a parking lot at East 17th Avenue and Alder Street. Two suspects were seen wearing black hoodies and face masks. Anyone with information is asked to call Eugene police at 541-682-5111.

