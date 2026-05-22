Oregon Parks and Recreation offers some sure-fire ways to enjoy safe campfires

Most wildfires in Oregon are human-caused. Heading into summer camping season, state officials have some campfire safety tips, including checking fire regulations at the location you’re visiting.

“We know that campfires are a beloved tradition when visiting Oregon State Parks, and so we want to make sure people are able to do that as long as it's safe,” said Lauren Wirtis with Oregon Parks and Recreation. “So we're constantly coordinating with local fire districts to make sure that our rules match their rules.”

Wirtis said if there is a fire restriction, it will be listed as an alert on the home page of the specific park.

Building safe fires is key. Wirtis said that includes using fire rings, making sure flames are far from overhanging branches and vegetation.

She said fires are legal on some beaches, but it’s important to build a fire on open sand and keep the flames below knee-height.

“Some folks might be surprised to know that when you're having a fire on the beach, it's not a good idea to put sand on top of the coals,” Wirtis added. “That's a really instinctual thing to do, and of course, you have it readily at hand. But in fact, the sand insulates the coals and can keep them quite warm.”

Wirtis said if the fire re-starts it could potentially catch nearby driftwood on fire. The best thing to do is douse the fire with water, stir it, and use water again until it’s cool to the touch.

Fireworks and explosives are not allowed in state parks or on beaches at any time.

Rangers may issue fines of up to $400 for violating campfire rules.

