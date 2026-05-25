Daytime closures planned on OR 130 near Hebo this week

For those traveling in Tillamook County this week, OR 130 Little Nestucca Highway south of Hebo will have daytime closures for three days.

The closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, through Thursday, May 28.

Crews are inspecting bridges along this corridor.

Crews are beginning inspections near milepost 1.27 at the Little Nestucca River bridge, and then will move eastward toward Dolph Junction near milepost 9.3

Travelers are instructed to use OR 22 as a detour route. Check TripCheck.com for the latest road and traffic information.

