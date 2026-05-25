Marcola and Clear Road safety corridors in effect

Lane County designated Marcola Road and Clear Lake Road as safety corridors, effective Monday, May 25.

A safety corridor doubles traffic fines to deter impaired driving and excessive speeding to improve rural traffic safety.

Safety corridors have been shown to effectively reduce the number of people injured or killed on dangerous rural roads.

The safety corridor on Marcola Road is from Hayden Bridge to Parsons Creek Road, and the safety corridor on Clear Lake Road is from Territorial Highway to Green Hill Road.

Fines will double beginning Memorial Day.