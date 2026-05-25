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Missing boater at Hills Creek Resevoir

KLCC
Published May 25, 2026 at 8:37 AM PDT

On May 22, Lane County Sheriff's Office was notified of a boater that was missing on Hills Creek Reservoir. Two people had been on the boat when it capsized, and only one person made it to shore.

The Marine Patrol and Dive Team and Lane County Sheriff's staff and volunteers searched the area, as well as Oregon State Troopers. The search remains active.

The identity of the missing person is being withheld for next of kin notification.

Lane County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to wear a lifejacket if spending time on the water.
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News Briefs Lane County Sheriff's Officemissing person