Sweet Home crews save century-old barn from roof fire

On May 22, Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District responded to a fire on Airport Road.

A barn's roof was on fire and residents were attempting to spray water on the roof with a hose when the fire crew arrived.

The crew was able to extinguish the fire quickly and saved most of the 100-year-old barn and prevented fire from spreading to the surrounding area.

Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District responded to 15 calls for emergency service in a 14 hour period on Friday. They added additional staff by adding a brush engine crew to their roster in anticipation of Memorial Day Weekend.

Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District asks the community to be extra careful as crews may be stretched thin.

