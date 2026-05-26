© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon saw record high gas prices over the Memorial Day weekend

KLCC
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:36 PM PDT

Oregon's gas prices for Memorial Day weekend were the highest ever for the holiday, while the national average was the highest in four years, according to AAA.

This week, the national average for regular gasoline slipped four cents to $4.49 a gallon.

The Oregon average rose four cents to $5.32 a gallon.

AAA said crude oil prices moved lower last week as the U.S. and Iran seemed closer to a deal to end the war; but, oil prices were up again Tuesday after U.S. strikes on Iran.
Tags
News Briefs Gas PricesOregontransportation