Man dies after ATV crash at Oregon Dunes

A 38-year-old man died after an ATV crash at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area near North Bend on Sunday evening.

In a Tuesday news release, the U.S. Coast Guard said they were called to the area by Coos County officials at 6:00 p.m. to assist in the rescue of the man and a 13-year old boy.

An MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend hoisted the man, who was unconscious and suffering from critical traumatic injuries. The man later died at Bay Area Hospital.

The 13-year-old was conscious with multiple extremity fractures and was evacuated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

