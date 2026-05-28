Bend will start issuing red light, speed traffic camera citations Saturday

The city of Bend will soon start issuing traffic camera citations for speeding and red light violations.

The city turned on traffic cameras at three intersections in April and conducted a 45 day warning period for drivers. During that time nearly 1,200 warnings were issued.

Starting Saturday May 30, drivers who run red lights or speed through the intersections of SE Reed Market Road and Third Street, NE Neff Road and 27th Street, and U.S. Business 97 and Powers Road will receive citations.

The cameras capture an image of the vehicle, send it to the Bend Police Department where an officer decides whether to issue a citation. Drivers will be notified through the mail.