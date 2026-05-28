Ohio US Attorneys charge 18-year-old Oregonian with making bomb threats

An 18-year old man from Sweet Home, Oregon has been charged with making more than a dozen fake bomb threats to schools and other groups across Ohio.

According to the Ohio US Attorney’s Office, Nathan Hayes is accused of using fake identities to threaten high schools. He’s also accused of posting private, identifying information about someone from Illinois online, known as doxing.

Prosecutors say Hayes also offered paid swatting services, which is making a fake threat in hopes of attracting an armed law enforcement response to a targeted person.

Hayes was investigated by the FBI, and if convicted, could face up to 10 years in prison.

