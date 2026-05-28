© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio US Attorneys charge 18-year-old Oregonian with making bomb threats

KLCC
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:49 PM PDT

An 18-year old man from Sweet Home, Oregon has been charged with making more than a dozen fake bomb threats to schools and other groups across Ohio.

According to the Ohio US Attorney’s Office, Nathan Hayes is accused of using fake identities to threaten high schools. He’s also accused of posting private, identifying information about someone from Illinois online, known as doxing.

Prosecutors say Hayes also offered paid swatting services, which is making a fake threat in hopes of attracting an armed law enforcement response to a targeted person.

Hayes was investigated by the FBI, and if convicted, could face up to 10 years in prison.
Tags
News Briefs Public SafetySweet Home