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Lane County burn restrictions go into effect Sunday

KLCC
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:49 PM PDT

The seasonal ban on outdoor burning in Lane County takes effect this Sunday, May 31, at 6 p.m.

According to a news release from Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, anyone caught burning outdoors after the ban is in place could face a fine of up to $1,000 per violation.

The agency says outdoor burning is “the leading cause of human-started wildfires in Oregon.”

LRAPA says people with yard waste to dispose of should consider chipping, or mulching it. There’s also county, and private disposal options.
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News Briefs burningLRAPA