I-5 bridge work begins in Winchester.

Oregon Department of Transportation contractors will begin work Sunday, May 31, on a project to repair the two Interstate 5 bridges spanning the North Umpqua River in Winchester.

The project will resurface the travel lanes, replace expansion joints, upgrade bridge rails and add protective screening to prevent anything from falling between the bridges.

ODOT notes that work will take place on weeknights, when traffic is lighter and backups less likely.

Lane closures will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each Sunday evening to Friday morning.

All I-5 lanes will be open during daytime hours and on weekends and holidays.

A temporary speed limit of 50 mph will be in effect through the work zone. Concrete barriers will be used to separate the travel lanes and create a safe area for workers.

ODOT reports that all work on the $5.18 million project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 15.