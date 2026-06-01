Lane County to upgrade Mount Pisgah’s Summit Trail over summer

Lane County is upgrading a segment of Mount Pisgah’s Summit Trail starting next week.

Work on the half-mile upgrade will begin June 8 and stretch to July 1. Workers will remove large rocks and other trail obstacles, construct drainage features to reduce erosion and place new gravel. In a news release Monday, parks officials said access to that portion of the trail will be restricted periodically as workers make upgrades.

“We’re excited to make improvements that park users and accessibility advocates have been asking for,” said Lane County Parks Communications and Volunteer Coordinator Laura Linn. “The upgrades are about making one of Lane County’s most popular destinations more accessible to everyone, including all-terrain wheelchair users.”