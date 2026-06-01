Oregon advances to Super Regional with win over OSU

It was a packed weekend of baseball at PK park as teams battled in the Eugene Regional for a spot in the College World Series.

On day three of competition, Oregon advanced to the Super Regional with a 4-1 win over in-state rival Oregon State in front of a sellout crowd.

Oregon State earned its place in the regional final by defeating Washington State in an elimination game earlier Sunday. The Beavers ended their season with a 45-14 record.

According to the Ducks, more than 25,000 total fans attended regional action between Friday and Sunday.

Oregon (43-16) advanced to face Texas at the NCAA Austin Super Regional on either Friday or Saturday.