Oregonians can park at state parks, fish for free first weekend in June

Oregon wildlife and park officials are encouraging the public to spend time outside the first weekend of June.

The state is waiving parking fees on June 6 for State Parks Day. There will also be free events across the state. A full list is available on the Oregon State Parks website.

The public can also go fishing for free that weekend. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has declared June 6 and 7 free fishing days.

The public can go fishing, crabbing or clamming without a license those days. Those who gather shellfish should however check to see if the beach they are planning to visit is on the state’s hazardous biotoxin list.