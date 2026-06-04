LCC Titans baseball team finishes second at the NWAC Championships

The Lane Community College Titans baseball team finished in second place at the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships.

The Titans’ post-season started after finishing second in the Southern Region and hosting the Super Regionals at the LCC campus. The team then advanced to the NWAC Championships.

LCC’s Director of Athletics Greg Sheley said the success reflects “what happens when Lane invests in its students.”

In a press release, LCC’s Athletics program said the investment in a new turf baseball field has created a strong foundation for the program.

This is the program's best post-season result since they won the NWAC Championship in 2004.