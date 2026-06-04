Residents should prepare for wildfire smoke, poor air quality, now says clean air agency
Lane Regional Air Protection Agency is urging the public to prepare for smoke events now.
In a news release this week, the agency said families with young children, people with respiratory issues and any others vulnerable to smoke should take precautions.
The agency says Lane County residents should acquire an N-95 mask, assemble components for a homemade air purifier if you need one, and inspect your doors and windows to ensure smoky air won’t get inside.
Instructions on how to build an air purifier and other tips to prepare for smoky air are available on LRAPA’s website.