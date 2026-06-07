Oregon loses Austin Super Regional opener

UO Baseball was not successful in their opening game at the NCAA Austin Super Regional, losing 11-3 against the Texas Longhorns at Disch-Falk Field.

The game was nearly 4 hours long and both pitching staffs struggled to find the zone. Oregon outhit Texas and consistently put runners on base, but the Longhorns repeatedly escaped trouble.

Oregon will need to win Sunday to force a winner-take-all Game 3 Monday to keep its College World Series dreams alive.

For Sunday's game, the Ducks will give the ball to Will Sanford, who recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts in his previous start and earned MVP honors in the NCAA Eugene Regional.

