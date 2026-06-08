New multi-use path proposed in Springfield

Willamalane Park and Recreation District wants community feedback on a proposed multi-use path along the McKenzie River. It would connect Springfield’s Thurston neighborhood to an existing path.

According to Willamalane, the path was identified in their Comprehensive Plan and is part of the City of Springfield’s transportation plan. There are no trails currently connecting North Thurston to western parts of Springfield.

There has been community support over the years for an additional path along the McKenzie.

The survey is open until July 5.

