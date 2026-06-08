Oakridge fixes sewer leak and plans to continue testing

Oakridge officials say they’ve located and repaired a leak that prompted a state of emergency declaration last week.

The leak was found between the Orchid Clinic and the A&W/ Subway north of Highway 58. A large clog in the sewer line forced untreated sewage into an old overflow bypass. The city says that bypass is no longer needed and has been removed and capped.

The city will conduct daily E. coli testing upstream and downstream of the leak until testing shows normal levels.

The city says drinking water has not been affected.

City officials urge the public not to flush anything but the "three ps": toilet paper, pee, and poop, down the toilet in order to avoid future sewer clogs.