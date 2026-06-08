Oregon Baseball's season ends with loss at Austin Super Regional

Oregon Baseball's hopes for the College World series came to an end Sunday with a 6-5 loss to Texas in the Austin Super Regional.

The No. 11 Ducks found themselves behind early in the game after the first two batters for the Longhorns hit back-to-back homeruns.

After being down 4 to 0, Oregon stormed back to take a one-run lead in the 7th inning, but No. 6 Texas responded with two runs in the eighth to clinch the Austin Super Regional.