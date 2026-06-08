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Public invited to weigh in on new Oregon Forest Management Plan

KLCC
Published June 8, 2026 at 3:21 PM PDT

The Oregon Department of Forestry is proposing a new plan to manage state forest lands in western Oregon and they are inviting pubic comments.

The agency says the plan would replace existing Forest Management Plans for Northwest Oregon, Southwest Oregon, and Elliott state forests with a single, unified strategy.

The department is accepting public input through June 30. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for June 25.

More information is at ODF's website.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Department of Forestry