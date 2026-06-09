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Oregon Health Authority issues advisory for Nye Beach in Newport

KLCC
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM PDT

The Oregon Health Authority issued a public health advisory Tuesday (June 9) for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Nye Beach in Lincoln County.
OHA says people should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted.
Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
Children, elderly and those with a compromised immune system should be especially careful because they are more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.
Tags
News Briefs NewportNye BeachOregon Health Authority