Eugene Emeralds clinch Northwest League first-half title

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians 6-5 Tuesday in game one of a six-game road series.

With the win, the Ems officially clinched the first half championship in the Northwest League.

Eugene will be back in the NWL Championship series for the second straight season.

Being the first half champs guarantees that postseason baseball is coming to PK Park in September.

The Emeralds host Tri-City for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, June 16.