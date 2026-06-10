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Oregon State Police asks kids for help naming new conservation K-9

KLCC
Published June 10, 2026 at 6:11 AM PDT
A red Labrador Retriever lays on the floor.
OSP
OSP is asking for help from Oregon youth to name their new conservation K-9, a 1-year-old red Labrador Retriever.

Oregon State Police is asking Oregon kids to help name its newest K-9.

OSP has a new one-year-old red Labrador Retriever that will join their fellow K-9 colleagues Scout and Drake as a part of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation K-9 program.

Oregon youth aged 9 to 17 can help name the new dog. OSP is looking for names that are wildlife, fish, or outdoors-related.

Entries may be submitted through June 14 and open to Oregon youth aged 9 to 17. Only one entry may be submitted per youth, and entries must be submitted using the OSP online entry form. The winner will get a chance to meet the K-9.

The new K-9 will be based in La Grande and support teams based in Bend and Springfield.

The Conservation K-9 program is a collaboration between OSP and the Oregon Wildlife Foundation. Dogs are trained to identify wildlife and help search for illegal take of birds, wildlife, and fish around the state.
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News Briefs Oregon State Police