Smartwatch crash detection leads to rescue on steep embankment in South Eugene
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Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
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Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
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Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
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Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
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Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Firefighters say they successfully rescued a person who was trapped in their upside down vehicle on a steep embankment Thursday.
First responders say they were alerted when the person’s automatic crash detection system in their smartwatch called 911. The vehicle was stuck near a long rural driveway near 52nd street and South Willamette.
Firefighters say the person was in significant danger because they landed in a high-wildfire risk area near powerlines and a propane tank tumbled down the hill when they crashed and had begun leaking.
Rescue crews were able to safely extract the person and transport them to the hospital.