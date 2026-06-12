© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smartwatch crash detection leads to rescue on steep embankment in South Eugene

KLCC
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:09 AM PDT
Firefighters extract a person who became stuck after a crash that left their vehicle upside on a steep embankment.
1 of 5  — crashalert2.jpeg
Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
2 of 5  — crashalert4.jpeg
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
3 of 5  — crashalert1.jpeg
Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
4 of 5  — crashalert5.jpeg
Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
5 of 5  — crashalert3.jpeg
Eugene Springfield Firefighters rescued a person who crashed and overturned on a steep hillside Thursday. The person's watch called 911 after it detected a crash.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire

Eugene Springfield Firefighters say they successfully rescued a person who was trapped in their upside down vehicle on a steep embankment Thursday.

First responders say they were alerted when the person’s automatic crash detection system in their smartwatch called 911. The vehicle was stuck near a long rural driveway near 52nd street and South Willamette.

Firefighters say the person was in significant danger because they landed in a high-wildfire risk area near powerlines and a propane tank tumbled down the hill when they crashed and had begun leaking.

Rescue crews were able to safely extract the person and transport them to the hospital.
Tags
News Briefs Public SafetyEugene Springfield Fire