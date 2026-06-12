Smartwatch crash detection leads to rescue on steep embankment in South Eugene

Eugene Springfield Firefighters say they successfully rescued a person who was trapped in their upside down vehicle on a steep embankment Thursday.

First responders say they were alerted when the person’s automatic crash detection system in their smartwatch called 911. The vehicle was stuck near a long rural driveway near 52nd street and South Willamette.

Firefighters say the person was in significant danger because they landed in a high-wildfire risk area near powerlines and a propane tank tumbled down the hill when they crashed and had begun leaking.

Rescue crews were able to safely extract the person and transport them to the hospital.

