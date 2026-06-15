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Authorities seek suspect in illegal shooting of river otter in Lincoln County

KLCC
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:26 PM PDT

The Fish & Wildlife Division of Oregon State Police is asking the public for help in finding whoever was responsible for the unlawful killing of a river otter in Lincoln County. The animal was found dead floating in Thissel Pond on May 6.

The popular trout fishing pond is near the Oregon Hatchery Research Center on Fall Creek Road.

Troupers found the otter had been shot with a small caliber bullet most likely between April 26 and May 3.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP26-146568.
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News Briefs Oregon State PoliceLincoln County