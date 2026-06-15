Fire season is officially underway at Oregon State Forests

The Oregon Department of Forestry says all its districts are in fire season, effective Monday, June 15.

That means fire restrictions may be in place to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

In a news release, ODF’s Michael Curran said the agency is prepared for another busy fire season and that Oregonians need to practice wildfire prevention and emergency preparedness “NOW”.

ODF says to know before you go out to recreate this summer.

Campfires may be banned at some locations or only allowed in approved campgrounds.

And forests and fireworks don’t mix. Fireworks are prohibited on forest land. That includes state, federal and all private lands protected by ODF.

More information is at keeporegongreen.org.

