Lane County announces Monica Larcom as new emergency manager
Lane County has hired a new emergency manager. Monica Larcom started in the role at the end of April according to a Monday press release.
She was previously a supervisor with Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.
She was selected after a national search.
In her position, Larcom is responsible for planning and directing emergency management activities and projects.
And, working with partners in government, private, and no-profit organizations to coordinate preparedness, response and recovery activities.