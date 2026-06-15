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Lane County announces Monica Larcom as new emergency manager

KLCC
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:23 PM PDT
Monica Larcom started in the role of Lane County Emergency Manager in late April, 2026.
Provided by Lane County
Monica Larcom started in the role of Lane County Emergency Manager in late April, 2026.

Lane County has hired a new emergency manager. Monica Larcom started in the role at the end of April according to a Monday press release.

She was previously a supervisor with Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

She was selected after a national search.

In her position, Larcom is responsible for planning and directing emergency management activities and projects.

And, working with partners in government, private, and no-profit organizations to coordinate preparedness, response and recovery activities.
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News Briefs Lane CountyLane County Emergency ManagementEmergency Preparedness