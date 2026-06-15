18-year-old Newport man drowns in Siletz River gorge near Logsden

An 18-year-old Newport man drowned in the remote area of the Siletz River gorge in Logsden Saturday evening.

In a news release, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dallas Davis was recovered from the water nearly 6 hours after he went missing in the river two miles upstream of Moonshine Park.

Bystanders say at about just after 6 p-m they saw Davis jump off rocks and have trouble returning from the river.

About an hour after he was reported missing Emergency responders spotted Davis in 10 to 12 feet of water just downstream from where he was last seen.

Members of the Lane County Search and Rescue Dive Team were requested to assist with the recovery, which they say was in a challenging location.

The death is being investigated as a drowning.