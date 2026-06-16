Summit trail at Mount Pisgah will close for part of the week

The upper section of the Summit Trail at Mount Pisgah, outside Eugene, will be closed from Wednesday to Friday (June 17-19) this week.

Lane County Parks says crews are doing trail improvement on trail 1 which leads to the top of Mount Pisgah in Buford Park.

The work includes removal of large rocks and other obstacles, construction of drainage features to reduce erosion, and placement of new gravel to improve stability, accessibility, and drainage on the trail. The work is being done by Oregon Woods.

Access to the summit will only be available via Trail 6.

Closure signs will be posted.