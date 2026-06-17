Gas prices drop in Oregon, nationally, but still are much higher than before Iran War

Gas prices have been decreasing nationally, including in Oregon. But they’re still about a dollar higher per gallon than before the Iran war started.

AAA says crude oil prices dropped below 80-dollars a barrel this week for the first time since March. This after the announcement of an agreement between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

For the week, the national average for regular gasoline is down 12 cents to $4.04 a gallon.

The Oregon average fell 12 cents to $4.98 a gallon.