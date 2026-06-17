Oregon Zoo says goodbye to long-lived African lion, Kya

The oldest lion at the Oregon Zoo has died. Kya was a few months shy of 19 years old, the zoo announced in a press release. She was considered geriatric for an African lion.

African lions are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and could face extinction within the next 25 years.

Kya had been at the Oregon Zoo since 2009. She gave birth to cubs there in 2014. Two of her offspring — Mashavu and Niara — are still at the Oregon Zoo.

