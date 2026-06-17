Prineville Mayor resigns this week citing personal reasons

Jason Beebe, 52, has resigned from his post as mayor of Prineville after more than five years in the role.

He told OPB on Tuesday that he was resigning for personal reasons and “needed to step away right now,” but declined to elaborate.

In a press release, the City of Prineville expressed appreciation for his public service.

“Mayor Beebe has been a committed leader who helped position the City on a strong financial foundation while supporting important investments in our water, street, and wastewater infrastructure,” said Prineville City Manager Steve Forrester. “His focus on long-term planning has helped ensure Prineville remains a strong and stable community for generations to come.”

The city also didn’t provide more information about his resignation.

Beebe was appointed to the Prineville city council in 2011 and won his election for the seat before winning the mayorship in 2020. He served in that position since 2021 and had six months left to complete the two-year term.

Prineville City Council President and former Mayor Steve Uffelman will serve as acting mayor. Uffelman could not be reached for comment. The City Council will begin the process to fill Uffelman’s vacant seat.

Prineville residents vote for mayor every two years during the general election and will vote for this position this November.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.