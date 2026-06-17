Commercial mower sparks 27-acre brush fire in Roseburg

A commercial mower started a fire in the 2400 block of Diamond Lake Boulevard in Roseburg Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:40 p.m. crews were called to the site of a four-acre, wind driven, rapidly spreading vegetation fire on a vacant lot previously known as the old Champion Mill site.

Fire officials say the initial four-acre fire grew rapidly to 27 acres in size before forward spread was stopped with crews from the Roseburg Fire Department, Douglas Forest Protective Association, and Central Douglas Fire & Rescue.

In a news release, the agencies provided a reminder that there is a moderate fire danger across Douglas County.